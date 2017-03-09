New York DJs the Martinez Brothers let us in on their favorite Miami spots

DJ duo Steven and Chris Martinez, better known as the Martinez Brothers, have played everywhere from New York to Ibiza, earning awards and accolades like Mixmag's 2014 "DJs of the year"—and neither one is even 30 years old yet.

For Miami Music Week 2017, they'll continue to raise the bar by doing what few have attempted or succeeded in: partying for a straight 24 hours. They're closing out the weeklong festival with a 24-hour bash on the terrace at Club Space, where they'll play songs from a diverse catalog of music, including tracks from their recently released EP Joint Custody on their imprint Cuttin’ Headz.

As the New York City DJs prepare to make their way south for their ninth (!!) Miami Music Week, we checked in to find out what local spots they're most excited about visiting between gigs.

Versailles

"This is our favorite spot for our favorite meal: chicharrón de pollo with white rice and beans."

Puerto Sagua

"We've been going to Miami for Miami Music Week since 2008 and this is the place we've gone to every time from the very beginning. It has so many memories.

Cvi.Che 105

"The best Peruvian food outside of Peru—hands down!"

Cecconi's

"This is where we had dinner with RZA (one of our heroes) before he guested at our Art Basel Miami Beach party last year. The restaurant will always have a special place in our hearts because of that."

Joe's Stone Crab

"This is where we like to go for something more upscale. Everything on the menu is so good!"

