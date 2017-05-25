Next time it rains on Lincoln Road, look down

Summer showers are a part of life in South Florida. Back clouds come out of nowhere to ruin a perfectly good afternoon, leaving you soggy and stranded in the nearest CVS.

But one small chunk of Miami Beach is trying to make our seasonal storms just a little more exciting. Lincoln Road has partnered with the Miami artist Lebo and ArtCenter/South Florida for a weather-interactive poetry instillation.

Here's how it works: with the help of a solution called Rainworks, Lincoln Road will be inscribing poems and visual art along its sidewalk. But the graphics will only be visible after getting wet.

There will be two different "raintertainment" series running on Lincoln Road from May through July. The first, called South Beach Fortune Cookies, will be a series of short Miami-specific aphorisms and prophecies composed by mixed media artist Elysa D. Batista. After that will come some Lincoln Road haikus.

Designs by Lebo and fellow artists Laz Ojalde and Natalie Zlamalova will also line the streets. So next time the clouds come rolling in—or a tourist trips and spills their iced coffee—look down. Hopefully you'll see something a bit more exciting than normal.

