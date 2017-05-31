North Miami's Chinatown is closer to becoming a reality

The City of North Miami's elaborate plan to build and cultivate an authentic Chinatown is one step closer to reality.

According to real estate site the Real Deal, the development plan, which began to gain steam early last year, is moving forward and slowly materializing, city officials told locals and business owners in a meeting last week.

Officially known as the "Chinatown Cultural Arts and Innovation District," the neighborhood would lay claim along NW Seventh Avenue between NW 119th Street to NW 135th Street.

Though specific information is sparse and no tangible blueprint has been released to the public yet, the Chinatown District would require a real structural overhaul with new streets and building designs. There will be two gateways at either side of the district and plans for a 300-room hotel, library and possibly a museum are being floated around. Chinatown will also pay tribute to Haitian culture as 75 percent of the city's population is, in fact, Haitian.

In case you too are scratching your collective heads as to why a district dedicated to Chinese culture is popping up in a largely Haitian community? Our guess is Chinese investment.

The final plans for the district will be put before the Community Redevelopment Agency’s Advisory Committee in July.

