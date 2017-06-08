  • Blog
Order your own personal Miami bartender with this new app

By Ryan Pfeffer Posted: Thursday June 8 2017, 10:38am

Photograph: Shutterstock

For a slew of reasons, having your party guests make their own drinks can be risky. For one, we all know Aunt Lourdes has a notoriously long pour and by midnight the only thing left is usually Diet Coke and margarita mix. 

But this new Miami app may have a solution to your poor ransacked bar. A new feature on the Minibar Delivery app, which will be launching in Maimi on June 14, allows you to order your very own private bartender for $45 an hour.

The app, which also functions as an alcohol delivery service, is simple enough: just open it up, select the "book a bartender" option and enter your details. A 24-hour notice is appreciated and you must book your bartender for a minimum of three hours. 

But once you hit enter, your bartender will arrive shortly, ready to pour. 

Staff writer
By Ryan Pfeffer

Ryan Pfeffer is the associate editor at Time Out Miami, where he covers culture, music and anything else that interests him. Follow him on Twitter at @Ryan_Pfefferoni

For any feedback or for more information email

