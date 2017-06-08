Order your own personal Miami bartender with this new app

For a slew of reasons, having your party guests make their own drinks can be risky. For one, we all know Aunt Lourdes has a notoriously long pour and by midnight the only thing left is usually Diet Coke and margarita mix.

But this new Miami app may have a solution to your poor ransacked bar. A new feature on the Minibar Delivery app, which will be launching in Maimi on June 14, allows you to order your very own private bartender for $45 an hour.

The app, which also functions as an alcohol delivery service, is simple enough: just open it up, select the "book a bartender" option and enter your details. A 24-hour notice is appreciated and you must book your bartender for a minimum of three hours.

But once you hit enter, your bartender will arrive shortly, ready to pour.

