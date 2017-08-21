Our 12 favorite (and funniest) photos from the Miami eclipse

Just minutes ago, the eclipse passed over Miami, blocking out somewhere around 80 percent of the sun and driving citizens onto the sidewalk in hopes of catching a glimpse of the phenomenon that hasn’t occurred in the U.S. in nearly 100 years. Across Lincoln Road, nearly every neck was angled at the clouds—a terrifying amount of them sans proper eye-protection. There was no shortage of formal and informal gatherings around our city to mark the occasion. And you people wasted no time posting them on the ’gram. Here are some of our favorites.

