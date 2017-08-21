  • Blog
  • Weird & Wonderful
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Our 12 favorite (and funniest) photos from the Miami eclipse

By Ryan Pfeffer Posted: Monday August 21 2017, 3:38pm

Our 12 favorite (and funniest) photos from the Miami eclipse
Photograph: Courtesy @theshibainu_kitsune

Just minutes ago, the eclipse passed over Miami, blocking out somewhere around 80 percent of the sun and driving citizens onto the sidewalk in hopes of catching a glimpse of the phenomenon that hasn’t occurred in the U.S. in nearly 100 years. Across Lincoln Road, nearly every neck was angled at the clouds—a terrifying amount of them sans proper eye-protection. There was no shortage of formal and informal gatherings around our city to mark the occasion. And you people wasted no time posting them on the gram. Here are some of our favorites.

A post shared by Fausto Franco (@faustoafranco) on

 

A post shared by Maycler Suarez (@maycler) on

A post shared by Stephanie Withers (@steffsez) on

A post shared by Ian Zigel (@ianzigel) on

A post shared by jamie jones (@piecesof_jamie) on

A post shared by Sergio Machado (@sergiomach) on

A post shared by Arsht Center (@arshtcenter) on

 

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Ryan Pfeffer 91 Posts

Ryan Pfeffer is the associate editor at Time Out Miami, where he covers culture, music and anything else that interests him. Follow him on Twitter at @Ryan_Pfefferoni

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest