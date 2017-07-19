  • Blog
  • Music
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Pepsi is throwing Miami a free concert dedicated to ‘90s nostalgia

By Ryan Pfeffer Posted: Wednesday July 19 2017, 3:26pm

Pepsi is throwing Miami a free concert dedicated to ‘90s nostalgia
Photograph: Shutterstock

Remember Crystal Pepsi? Come on, you remember Crystal Pepsi. It was the soda company's early '90s attempt at creating the next big thing. It was soda, but it was—wait for it—clear.

Things didn't really go as planned with poor Crystal Pepsi, but it lived on in nostalgic infamy throughout the years—so much so that Pepsi has decided to bring it back for a limited time this August.

To celebrate its return, Pepsi is launching a '90s Crystal Pepsi Throwback Tour in three cities. The tour will end in Miami on Sunday, August 13, with a free performance by Salt-N-Pepa. The show will take place right after the Marlins game, just outside Marlins Park and attendees are encouraged to wear their best '90s outfit, which should distract you from the fact that 1992 was 25 years ago, you old fart. 

 

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Ryan Pfeffer 59 Posts

Ryan Pfeffer is the associate editor at Time Out Miami, where he covers culture, music and anything else that interests him. Follow him on Twitter at @Ryan_Pfefferoni

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest