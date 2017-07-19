Pepsi is throwing Miami a free concert dedicated to ‘90s nostalgia

Remember Crystal Pepsi? Come on, you remember Crystal Pepsi. It was the soda company's early '90s attempt at creating the next big thing. It was soda, but it was—wait for it—clear.

Things didn't really go as planned with poor Crystal Pepsi, but it lived on in nostalgic infamy throughout the years—so much so that Pepsi has decided to bring it back for a limited time this August.

To celebrate its return, Pepsi is launching a '90s Crystal Pepsi Throwback Tour in three cities. The tour will end in Miami on Sunday, August 13, with a free performance by Salt-N-Pepa. The show will take place right after the Marlins game, just outside Marlins Park and attendees are encouraged to wear their best '90s outfit, which should distract you from the fact that 1992 was 25 years ago, you old fart.

