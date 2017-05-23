Pitch your idea for Miami's next great restaurant at Wynwood Yard

Got a can't lose restaurant idea? Been in your basement for the last six months developing the perfect quesadilla? Well put down that cheese and head to a computer, because now might be the time to bring your Miami food concept to fruition.

The Wynwood Yard is inviting Miami food entrepreneurs of all experience levels to pitch their winning food and beverage ideas to a panel of investors and hospitality experts. The competition, which takes place on June 7, will put local entrepreneurs in front of an impressive panel including David Martin of Terra Group, Joseph Furst of Goldman Properties, Matt Haggman of the Knight Foundation, Michael Comras of the Comras Company and Nicole Shiman of EDENS. If they like what they hear, you may be on your way to a grand opening.

But first your pitch has to be selected. The deadline to apply is Thursday, June 1, and applicants are asked to send their pitches to info@thewynwoodyard.com with the subject: "Miami Food Entrepreneurs Pitch Submission." Pitches must be food and beverage concepts based in Miami with a brick and mortar model. Concepts can either be complete start-ups or existing restaurants with a proven track record that are looking to expand.

So go forth and hone those pitches. Our stomaches will be waiting when you're ready.

