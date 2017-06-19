Purdy Lounge is getting a serious makeover

Seventeen years is basically an eternity in Miami nightlife, where concepts come and go quicker than you can order two tequila shots at the bar. But Sunset Harbour's Purdy Lounge has made it through 17 long rotations around the sun.

Purdy has been an essential last stop for locals and savvy tourists partying on Miami Beach for quite some time. But even old favorites need some fresh blood once in a while. So Purdy has done what any rational aging Miamian does: it got some work done.

The club has given us a sneak peek at its new decor, which oozes retro Miami—in a good way. Your first chance to see Purdy's changes will be next Sunday, June 25, during a special edition of the club's Made You Look Sunday party. Purdy Lounge will also be unveiling a new cocktail menu to go along with its new look. The Pegu (made with Earl Grey Tanqueray, lemon, egg whites and simple syrup) and Venetian (made with dark rum, falernum, Jamaican bitters, simple syrup and lime) are among the new tipples.

Though the club has had its share of trouble lately with the City of Miami Beach's attempts to push its last call up to 2am, Purdy seems to be confident in its future on the island—which is good news for us.

