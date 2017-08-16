Revolt Music Conference 2017 will bring Queen Latifah, 2 Chainz and more to Miami Beach

Ever find yourself thinking: Hmm, I love Comic-Con, but I wish Diddy was in charge. Well good news, you weirdo, that already exists. It’s called the Revolt Music Conference and the four-day conglomeration of all things hip-hop is returning to Miami Beach for the fourth year.

The annual conference will be taking over the Eden Roc October 12–15, bringing a whole army of famous rappers, artists and influencers with it. A small list of the names attending this year includes Queen Latifah, Lauryn Hill, 2 Chainz, French Montana and more.

The conference offers a range of events for anyone at all interested in the music industry—everything from detailed panels on the business side of things to a yacht party captained by Diddy himself. It is truly one of the more unpredictable events in music, and every year no less than a dozen people hijack the microphone in an attempt to audition for Diddy, which is a zillion times more fun to watch than any reality competition you've ever seen.

You can register to attend via revoltmusicconference.com—just be prepared to dish out $575–$1,300 to attend. Students with a valid .edu email address can get in for a slightly cheaper $325. And in the end—who knows—maybe one day you’ll be laughing with Diddy aboard your shared yacht about that one time you maxed out your credit card to attend RMC.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.