RIP Bookstore in the Grove, a haven for Miami's bookworms

In two weeks, Bookstore in the Grove plans to shut its doors. The independent bookstore has been a hub of Miami's small but fiercely loyal literary community for a decade—a gathering place for Coconut Grove residents, wandering tourists and Miami bookworms of all ages.

According to the Miami Herald, Bookstore in the Grove's rent will double next month. And while owner Felice Dubin is still open to selling her store, she will not be sticking around to brave the hike in price.

June 18 is set to be the store's last day.

The matter-of-factly named Bookstore in the Grove was a local favorite. The shop's selection was eclectic, housing everything from children's books to sci-fi novels to classic literature. Browsing was encouraged. But even if you didn't find what you were looking for, the Bookstore's in-house cafe always had something worth buying.

Bookstore in the Grove hosted author readings, poetry nights and the occasional brunch. With its departure comes a huge hole in the city's literary scene. Luckily, places like Books & Books will keep giving Miami readers a place to stretch their imaginations, but it's still a sad day for any Miamian who appreciates a good book.

