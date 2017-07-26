  • Blog
Rockwell owners are opening a new lounge this week where you can eat and drink till 5am

By Ryan Pfeffer Posted: Wednesday July 26 2017, 2:15pm

Photograph: Courtesy Jezebel Bar + Kitchen

The owners of Miami Beach nightclub Rockwell are preparing for the opening of their newest concept, Jezebel Bar + Kitchen, this Friday, July 28. The 2,300-square-foot lounge, which will be decidedly less turnt than its cousin Rockwell, will be located just off Lincoln Road at 1625 Michigan Avenue, in the former Bacaro space. Jezebel will be open daily from 5pm–5am.

The lounge, scribbled with art from the New York born Miguel Paredes, will have a kitchen serving food from open till close. The menu includes bites like lobster tacos, wings, ahi tuna pizza and something called “flaming s’mores.“

Meanwhile, the bar will be hard at work slinging cocktails. You can order drinks like the mezcal-based El Chapo or the Summer 17 G&T, a play on a gin and tonic with juniper berries and an orchid. 

The bar had a private soft opening last week during Swim Week. According to Miami.com, Leonardo DiCaprio stopped by. So, if nothing else, maybe you'll find his wallet tucked between the cushions of the bar's leather couches, thus marking the beginning of your beautiful love story. 

 

Staff writer
By Ryan Pfeffer 69 Posts

Ryan Pfeffer is the associate editor at Time Out Miami, where he covers culture, music and anything else that interests him. Follow him on Twitter at @Ryan_Pfefferoni

