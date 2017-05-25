Shake Shack and Salty Donut teamed up and it's beautiful

These days, the collaboration can feel a bit forced—both in pop culture (looking at you, Katy Perry and Migos) and in the culinary world (looking at you, everything to ever emerge from a Williamsburg bakery). But even the most cynical mind is going to have trouble finding the downside of these two names getting together: Shake Shack and Salty Donut.

Yes, it's true (and, yes, you're drooling). To celebrate Shake Shack Miami Beach's newly renovated space, the Lincoln Road location is throwing a party today, May 25, from 6:30pm–8:30pm. The guest of honor is a mouth-watering mash-up for the ages: Shake Shack's signature frozen custard blended with a crumbled dulce de leche doughnut (from Salty Donut, of course), banana and salted caramel. The whole thing is topped with an adorable Salty Donut mini-chocolate doughnut.

Just walk up to the register and scream. They'll know what you're talking about.

The party will also feature a free performance by local favorite, Magic City Hippies. And the "Shack Shandy"—a blend of the restaurant's fresh lemonade and Wynwood Brewery's La Rubia—will be making its debut too.

If you can't make it out today, don't worry. The Salty Donut Concrete, as they're calling this delicious hybrid, will be available till Sunday, May 28.

