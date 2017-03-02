Sleigh Bells’ Derek Edward Miller on Okeechobee, festival life and his Florida roots

Take an iconic lake, thousands of campers, artist villages and a lineup packed with more than 80 bands and musicians, and you have Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival—what some are calling Florida’s answer to Tennessee’s popular camping festival Bonnaroo. Now in its second year, the four-day event—which takes place two- and-a-half hours north of Miami, adjacent to Central Florida’s Lake Okeechobee—features A-listers such as Kings of Leon, the Lumineers and Sleigh Bells, the Brooklyn duo made up of Alexis Krauss and Derek Edward Miller. We caught up with the Florida-born Miller ahead of the show to talk festival life and the SoFlo music scene.

Where in Florida are you from?

I was born in Pahokee, Florida; raised in Jupiter.

It’s been nearly four years since you played a show in Florida. Are you excited to return?

I just want to play a festival in my home state. My cousins and family will be coming out. It’s pretty much going to be a family reunion.

Given the weather here, have you ever wondered about the lack of music festivals?

Okeechobee is changing that. I think it’s rad the type of artists they are featuring; it’s great Florida finally has a festival. I’m still a proud Floridian, even though I now live in New York. Growing up, I played hardcore in Fort Lauderdale, Davie and Miami.

As the artist, what is the festival experience like for you?

The best part is meeting up and talking shit and watching each other’s shows.

What song are you most looking forward to playing at Okeechobee?

Probably “I Can Only Stare.” There’s something about the blend of melancholy and energy of the forward momentum that works for me and makes me feel really good and very happy to be alive.

Which one of your songs really gets the crowd going?

“Crown on the Ground” from Treats. I still love that record, and I love playing songs like “Infinity Guitars.” As long as we get onstage as Sleigh Bells, those songs will be played. What happens to the crowd is really special. Those songs turn everybody on. That’s not something I want to take for granted.

Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival takes place Mar 2–5 at 12517 NE 91st Ave, Okeechobee, FL.

