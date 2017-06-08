Spend $5,000 at Rockwell and a hangover IV treatment comes free

Any high-rolling Miamian knows that the worst part of VIP bottle service is when it ends, and all you're left with is a nuclear tab, regretful text messages sent to high school girlfriends and a volcanic hangover.

And while you might have to deal with the consequences of the first two on your own, the Miami Beach club Rockwell will help with the latter.

The club is running a new promotion where any patron who spends $5,000 in one night will receive two complimentary VitaSquad IV treatments the very next morning to help with their hangover. The treatments will be delivered and administered via VitaSquad's mobile squad.

The IV treatment, which lasts about 15–20 minutes, is designed to help with dehydration and provide a quick vitamin boost. The VitaHydrate mix includes B-complex, Vitamin C, saline and some other difficult-to-pronounce ingredients available for perusal on VitaSquad's website. Though it may seem a bit excessive, these IV treatments are actually a pretty popular trend among Miami one-percenters hoping for quick health solutions.

VitaSquad's IV treatments range in price from $95 to $250, but will be free for you, which will hopefully provide some comfort as you stare coldly at your bank account statement the next morning.

