SuViche is offering bottomless ceviche to celebrate National Ceviche Day

There isn't a city in the U.S. more obsessed with ceviche than Miami (at least we think so). And while you might disagree on which South American country makes it best, few find it impossible to turn down a helping of the citrusy seafood dish.

If you're the type who can't stop at just one serving, make sure to mark June 28, National Ceviche Day, in your calendar. To celebrate, the popular Miami-based chain SuViche will be giving you as much ceviche as your stomach can handle. Head to any of the restaurant's South Florida locations (including Wynwood, Miami Beach and Brickell) from 3–11pm and take advantage of $18 bottomless ceviche. Patrons can choose from one of the Peruvian/Japanese restaurant’s seven varieties of ceviche (like the popular aji amarillo) and eat that variety until they explode in a lime-scented puff of smoke.

Pro tip: arrive during happy hour (3–7pm) and pay just $4 for beer, wine and sake. And remember to pace yourself.

