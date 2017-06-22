  • Blog
SuViche is offering bottomless ceviche to celebrate National Ceviche Day

By Ryan Pfeffer Posted: Thursday June 22 2017, 1:36pm

Photograph: Courtesy SuViche

There isn't a city in the U.S. more obsessed with ceviche than Miami (at least we think so). And while you might disagree on which South American country makes it best, few find it impossible to turn down a helping of the citrusy seafood dish.

If you're the type who can't stop at just one serving, make sure to mark June 28, National Ceviche Day, in your calendar. To celebrate, the popular Miami-based chain SuViche will be giving you as much ceviche as your stomach can handle. Head to any of the restaurant's South Florida locations (including Wynwood, Miami Beach and Brickell) from 3–11pm and take advantage of $18 bottomless ceviche. Patrons can choose from one of the Peruvian/Japanese restaurant’s seven varieties of ceviche (like the popular aji amarillo) and eat that variety until they explode in a lime-scented puff of smoke.

Pro tip: arrive during happy hour (3–7pm) and pay just $4 for beer, wine and sake. And remember to pace yourself. 

Staff writer
By Ryan Pfeffer 40 Posts

Ryan Pfeffer is the associate editor at Time Out Miami, where he covers culture, music and anything else that interests him. Follow him on Twitter at @Ryan_Pfefferoni

For any feedback or for more information email

