The 10 best late-night happy hours in Miami

If there is one essential Miami truth, it is this: we don’t do anything on time. In the Magic City, being one hour late is normal, 30 minutes late is punctual and showing up when you're supposed to means you must be a robot. Luckily, our beloved bars and restaurants understand that some of us just can’t make a 6pm last call for discounted drinks. For a cocktail deal you can actually make, pencil in these late-night happy hours.

1. Gin+Collins

Gin+Collins is the place to go if your default order is a gin tonic. At this hotel bar, the classic cocktail is elevated to new heights thanks to ingredients like bergamot, elderflower and fresh citrus. And you don't have to arrive early to enjoy the drinks. The late-night happy hour features $7 gin-based cocktails and $5 craft beers. Mon–Fri 9pm–midnight

2. Ricky’s South Beach

This South Beach adult playground has an extended happy hour that features half off well drinks. Plus, every drink purchase gets you two tokens to spend at the arcade. Oh, and the new Artichoke Pizza is open till 5am too, so there are plenty of reasons to stay late. Mon–Fri 5–10pm

3. Sushi Garage

This Sunset Harbour sushi spot offers late-night happy hour specials on drinks and food. Enjoyspecialtyy cocktails and $5 select dishes such as the Garage's shrimp tempura and spicy tuna roll. Daily, 11pm–close

4. Cantina La Veinte

Known for its upscale Mexican cuisine and glamorous decor, Cantina La Veinte hosts an extended happy hour for ladies every Wednesday. Bring your girlfriends, dance the night away with a live DJ and enjoy free—yes, free—margaritas. Wed 5–10pm

5. Wynwood Yard

When the band plays its last song at Wynwood Yard, you should stick around. The Yard's outdoor bar offers a late-night happy hour that includes $6 draft beers and—if you're really feeling it—$10 draft beer/shot combos. Mon–Thu 10pm–close

6. Essensia Lounge

Essensia Lounge is nestled in the Palms Hotel and Spa in South Beach and boasts a beautiful terrace for drinking al fresco. The late-night happy hour is equally impressive, offering $10 “conscious cocktails” made with fresh herbs from the chef’s own organic garden. Also on special are $7 featured wines, $5 beers and bites priced between $7 and $10. Fri, Sat 10–11pm

7. Mignonette Uptown

Oyster lovers can sip and slurp late into the night at Mignonette Uptown. On special are $1 oysters, $0.75 raw clams, $9 barbecue octopus as well as $3 beers and $5 wines by the glass. Daily, 9:30pm–close

8. Beaker and Gray

Beaker and Gray has a happy hour just for night owls: $5 drinks and bites. Cool down with a daiquiri while munching on grilled cheese for a total of $10. Who says Miami has to be expensive? Mon–Thur 11pm–2am

9. SuViche

If you can’t make SuViche’s 3–7pm happy hour, don’t worry. The restaurant’s Wynwood location brings it back for the weekend's late-night crowds. Beer, wine and sake are $4 and cocktails are just $5. Fri–Sat 11pm–midnight

10. Morton’s the Steakhouse

Unleash your inner Don Draper at one of the three Miami Morton’s locations. They all feature late night happy hours, but our favorite is the Coral Gables outpost. Enjoy $5.50 beer, $8 wine, $9 cocktails and select bar bites—think truffle fries and mini burgers—for less than $10. Daily, 9pm–close

