The 10 can't-miss acts of III Points 2017

This weekend, III Points will take over Mana Wynwood for three days of music, art, technology and whatever else the Miami-born collective has been dreaming up over the last year.

1. Gorillaz. Friday at 11:30pm; Mind Melt Stage.

We’ll admit, this one is a no-brainer. Still, it needs to be said. Not only will this show be the only Florida date on Gorillaz current tour, it will be the first time the band has ever performed in Florida. Ever.

2. Kali Uchis. Saturday at 10:45pm; S3ector 3 Stage.

The Colombian-American singer earned quick praise after her debut EP, Por Vida, showcased a sultry yet raw aesthetic that blended elements of classic soul with modern R&B. Her debut full-length album is dropping soon and its most recent single, "Nuestro Planets" (sung in Spanish), is going to be a really fun one to watch live in Miami.

3. Thundercat. Friday at 8:30pm; Mind Melt Stage.

Drunk, the latest LP by Stephen Bruner, a musical octopus better known by Thundercat, captivated critics around the world with its odd yet poignant style. Expect no shortage of laughs, tears, funk, jazz and irreparably blown minds during his set.

4. The Ship: an audio installation by Brian Eno. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

III Points will be hosting the North American debut of Brian Eno’s The Ship: An Audio Installation. The project will be a multimedia interpretation of Eno’s acclaimed solo album of the same name, which critics praised as an ambient journey into the composer’s dueling influences.

5. Kaytranada. Saturday at 1:40am; Main Frame Stage.

Most people come to III Points for one reason: to dance their sweaty butts off. And Kaytranada is just the man to help you accomplish such a thing. The Canadian-Haitian artist blends house, disco and hip-hop (three sounds Miami loves) into DJ sets that bring the damn roof down.

6. Badbadnotgood. Saturday at 8:20pm; Mind Melt Stage.

Badbadnotgood gets labeled a jazz act quite a bit, and while the cooler-than-cucumbers quartet does have roots in the genre, the Toronto-bred band is far too diverse and inventive to be grouped into a single category. They weave funk and jazz with silky threads of synth and instrumentals, making fans exclaim in relief: "Finally! A jam band I don’t have to be embarrassed to like." If their collaborations with Snoop and Kaytranada don’t hit you, check out what they did with Miami’s own Denzel Curry.

7. Mark Ronson vs Kevin Parker. Saturday at 11:10pm; Main Frame Stage.

Mark Ronson, who you may have seen getting a whole lot of face time in Netflix’s recent Lady Gaga documentary, is going toe-to-toe with Tame Impala frontman Kevin Parker. What can you expect? It’s hard to predict. But this is precisely the sort of gloriously random mashup that thrives at III Points.

8. Danny Brown. Friday at 10pm; Mind Melt Stage.

No matter the setlist or venue, there are several certainties one can expect at a Danny Brown concert. There will be a mosh pit. You will not, for even a moment, catch Brown standing still. And you will have so much fun that you won’t even mind getting covered in other people’s bodily fluids.

9. The xx. Sunday at 11:30pm; Mind Melt Stage.

You couldn’t ask for a better end to III Points than British headliners the xx. The group’s latest album, I See You, did not disappoint the eager fans who were practically praying for the trio to get back in the studio together. Their live set is sure to prove that the wait was worth the while.

10. Nicolas Jaar. Saturday at 11pm and Sunday at 1:33am; Mind Melt Stage and Main Frame Stage.

Miami’s creatures of the night, gather! For Nicolas Jaar is back at III Points once again to serve up a smoky dance souffle to those still going strong at midnight (so, pretty much everyone). Can't make his Saturday set? No worries. He’ll be back on Sunday at 1:33am to ensure you have the world’s shittiest Monday morning.

