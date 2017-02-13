  • Blog
The 54th annual Coconut Grove Arts Festival promises to be bigger and wilder

By Shayne Benowitz Posted: Monday February 13 2017, 1:14pm

Photograph: Courtesy Coconut Grove Arts Festival

The Coconut Grove Arts Festival is really just another excuse to party. For three straight days, the eponymous waterfront neighborhood becomes a wild street parade of artists and art aficionados from around the world—and they’re all chasing a good time. “Early on, Coconut Grove was known as a laid-back, artistic, bohemian community with lots of galleries; but with so many artists, we needed three days to celebrate,” says festival president Monty Trainer. A couple of the area’s recurring participants include KROMA, a communal art space in West Grove, and FrameWorks, the festival’s longtime official framer (and pop-up exhibition space).

Spectacle aside, the centerpiece of the weekend is the 360 exhibiting artists’ original work—from paintings to photographs to jewelry to sculpture. This year, 45 Miami artists (up from 41 in 2016) are expected to showcase their talents, including Linda Apriletti, who’s known for her oil paintings of the Florida Everglades, as well as newcomer Yeins Gomez, whose haunting welded-steel sculptures earned him a spot in the Havana Biennial Art Exhibition.

Another highlight? Spanish-language celebrity chef Pepín plans to break a Guinness World Record for the largest arroz con pollo by cooking his own 4,000-pound dish. Sounds like a work of art to us!

Entrances at McFarlane Rd, Mary St, SW 27th Ave and S Bayshore Dr (305-447-0401). Feb 18–20 10am–6pm. $15; under 12 free.  

Guest blogger
By Shayne Benowitz

Shayne is a destination expert, hotels and travel editor and lifestyle writer. When she's not doing hard-hitting investigative reporting at luxury hotels, she's usually at the beach reading, practicing headstands or pretending she knows how to surf. Follow her on Twitter at @ShayneBenowitz.

Posts within the Time Out Blog may come from community members. Opinions expressed within blog posts are not necessarily shared by Time Out. For any feedback or for more information email

