The Anderson is serving trash cocktails this week (and it’s not as disgusting as it sounds)

For the next three days, calling the Anderson’s cocktails “trash” will be somewhat accurate. That’s because the anti-waste cocktail initiative known as Trash Tiki is taking over the Anderson’s outdoor bar and using it to sling sustainable drinks that utilize ingredients that would normally end up in the garbage.

The whole point of the three-day takeover is to highlight food waste in the bar industry. It all started in London when bartenders Kelsey Ramage and Iain Griffiths founded the initiative. The pair has since joined with Fords Gin, taking their sustainable cocktail show on the road. Their first installation took place at Tales of the Cocktail in New Orleans a couple weeks ago. Miami will be Trash Tiki’s third stop.

Ramage and Griffiths will be serving a menu of five anti-waste cocktails today through Friday, August 4, using a slew of ingredients foraged from the Anderson's kitchen: citrus husks, watermelon rinds, coffee grounds and more. Most of the cocktails will feature Fords Gin, the event's sponsor. So go try one for yourself. Maybe next time you'll think twice before throwing out the scraps.

