The best things to do in Miami this weekend: June 16–18

Fri 16

Finding Neverland

Based in part on the 2004 film of the same name, this Diane Paulus–directed musical dramatizes Peter Pan creator J.M. Barrie’s real-life inspiration for his iconic characters, with more than 20 songs and just as many characters realizing the heartwarming tale.

American Black Film Festival

The success of Moonlight proved South Florida is leading the way in the nation’s new wave of black cinema. This year’s festival spotlights just that: the best in film by and about people of African descent. Various locations (abff.com).

Summer Shorts

City Theatre presents its annual curated selection of the past year’s best short comedies, dramas and musicals, which are culled from countless submissions, organized into a 90-minute program and performed by an ensemble of South Florida’s finest actors.

Sat 17

Stonewall Parade and Festival

The proudly LGBTQ Broward neighborhood of Wilton Manors is throwing its annual Stonewall Parade and Festival, a celebration of equality and love to commemorate the historic Stonewall riots of 1969. The parade is an insanely fun affair and takes place along Wilton Drive, which houses some of the area's best bars and restaurants.

Bloom

To help celebrate Vizcaya’s centennial birthday bash, the museum is hosting Bloom, an interactive performance taking place at dusk. The event, organized by Processional Arts Workshop (PAW) will utilize puppets and projections to tell the story of Vizcaya's history.

Sun 18

Tig Notaro at the Broward Center

The gifted stand-up comedian is known as much for her personal struggles—with loss and breast cancer, which she integrated into now-legendary performances—as for her unhurried comedic style, with its keen, deadpan and revealing observations.

Father's Day Pig Roast

The Little Havana hotspot is throwing a feast fit for Miami dads. Ball & Chain will host its first annual Father's Day pig roast. There will, of course, be a whole hog roasted Miami-style in a Caja China. But dad can also enjoy Chivas Regal cocktails on special all day. Tack on live music and some quality cigars and you've got one happy father on your hands. Reservations are suggested.

Brunch & Brews

Few things in life are better than a brunch on a Sunday afternoon—except, of course, a brunch at Concrete Beach’s spacious outdoor patio. Locals and visitors alike are encouraged to swing by the Social Hall and pair their favorite Concrete Beach beers with delicious brunch items from Magic Box.

