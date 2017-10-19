The Estrella Chef’s Choice series picks up where Miami Spice left off

Sadly, October will mark the end of our beloved Miami Spice. The program was supposed to end sooner, actually, but was extended an extra month thanks to Hurricane Irma. And if you can’t make it out within the next two weeks, don’t fret. There’s another Miami culinary series around the corner to give you reason to stuff your face.

The Spanish beer Estrella Damm is bringing its Chef’s Choice back to Miami during the month of November. It’s not quite as great a bargain as Miami Spice but it does offer some surprising and unique gastronomic experiences with your favorite Miami restaurants. Here’s how it works.

Estrella gives the participating restaurants an ingredient to incorporate in their entrees. (This year, it’s chickpeas.) Then, restaurants prepare an original fixed three-course meal with a set price somewhere between $30 and $70 (each restaurant chooses its own price). The whole thing is, of course, paired with an Estrella brew, lest you forget who’s responsible for this whole meal.

You can find out menu details and see a full list of participating restaurants over at chefschoicemiami.com.

