The four stages of Miami rain acceptance, as told through frustrated Tweets

By Ryan Pfeffer Posted: Monday June 12 2017, 10:26am

Photograph: Shutterstock

Folks, it is raining in Miami. And we're not talking about a little shower or two. This is, like, some ark-building Old Testament weather. 

And we're heading right into our second straight week of mostly soggy skies. Should we be surprised? Not really. It is, after all, the start of summer, and with that always comes pounding showers. But Miamians have this weird ability to forget seasons the second they end.

Every year around June, we all walk out of our houses one morning absolutely offended by the fact that it's hot outside, as if—up to this point—we have never seen our thermometers rise above 80. We look at puddles with abject horror and hide in closets when we hear thunder.  

It's all a show, really. Deep down, we understand that summer has finally cornered us like a cat toying with sweaty little mice. But every Miamian follows a similar path to weather acceptance.

The classic first stage: denial.

 

Some believe clouds can be pushed away by sheer force of will. They plan barbecues and leave their house without umbrellas—on purpose. But those people are quickly humbled by mother nature, and their positivity melts into the second stage: anger. And, boy, are Miamians good at that one.

 

 

 

But even we can only keep that up for so long. Sure we spend some time shaking our first at the heavens, but as the hours since we last saw the sun grow and our Vitamin D levels sink to dangerously low levels, we start to unravel. Here comes depression.

 

 

 

After many ordered pizzas and marathon Netflix binges, our dark rabbit hole eventually leads us to the final stage, acceptance. After all, we have chosen to live in this strange and unpredictable climate. And the consequences are ours to bear.

 

 

And—because this is Florida, after all—some of us just skip the stages altogether and get downright weird.

 

 

Staff writer
Ryan Pfeffer

Ryan Pfeffer is the associate editor at Time Out Miami, where he covers culture, music and anything else that interests him. Follow him on Twitter at @Ryan_Pfefferoni

For any feedback or for more information email

