The Wood Tavern group announces grand opening for new Allapattah bar

The Wood Group (the people behind Wood Tavern, Bar Next Door and others) is speeding up its expansion into Allapattah.

Come June 16, Wood Tavern will have another relative in Allapattah when the group's latest concept, B-Side, opens its doors. Details about the club are sparse and no photos are available yet, but owner Cesar Morales promises it will be a "back to basics" concept. "It's a small room; it won't have LED screens or lasers, just a nice tight-sounding sound system, proper dance floor and music focused on pre-2000s," says Morales.

Morales has already invested big in the Wynwood-adjacent neighborhood, having opened the trendy tequila bar Taberna Las Rosas in an unassuming space on the corner of NW 29th Street and NW Seventh Avenue at the end of last year. There were plans for an Allapattah Market too. Unfortunately, permitting issues put a hold on that.

The new club will be located right next door to Taberna Las Rosas, at 2898-B NW Seventh Avenue. Music will be big at B-Side, and the playlist will range from house to new wave—and especially classic hip-hop. For B-Side's grand opening, old school Brooklyn emcee Special Ed will be performing live. And, in true Wood style, there will be no cover.

