This Israeli burger chain is celebrating its first Miami location with free burgers

Some new burger people are coming to Miami and they plan on celebrating with a bang. BurgerIM, which translates to “many burgers” in Hebrew, will be having a grand opening party next Tuesday, October 24. It is the first of what the chain claims will be over 60 South Florida locations. That is, indeed, “many burgers.”

First started in Tel Aviv, BurgerIM specializes in mini-burgers, a 2.8 oz. patty that falls somewhere between a slider and regular American burger. The Miami location will be at Flagler Park Plaza (8229 W Flagler Street; 786-542-8926, burgerim.com). Anyone who goes there next Tuesday between 11am and 4pm will receive a free uno combo burger. DJ Irie will also be there—because he’s everywhere, all the time. The Miami DJ has partnered with BurgerIM for a special Irie Burger, which will feature edible 24-Karat gold and help raise money for the wonderful Irie Foundation. Though it’ll only be on the menu for a month.

BurgerIM's menu also includes salads, wings, chicken sandwiches, some intriguing french fry variations, onion rings, cheesecake and oh, man, we're going to have to buy new pants, aren't we?

