This new Little River brewery just opened up its taproom

Little River has proved itself as an area to keep an eye on within the last couple years. The square slice of land wedged between Little Haiti and El Portal (it gets its name from the little river running along its northern border) is one of the fastest growing parts of Miami, a home to restaurants, art galleries and an upcoming food hall.

Now you can add a brewery to the list, as Bousa Brewing finally opens its taproom. Bousa has been in operation since late last year, brewing a selection of beers (like the Bousa IPA) that have found their way into bars and restaurants around Miami. But it wasn't until a couple weeks ago that Bousa's taproom was officially open for business. Now you can stop by and taste for yourself.

The brewery is located within Little River's sprawling Rail 71 complex (which also houses the tasty Rail 71 cafe). With long rows of communal seating and greenery hanging from the ceiling, Bousa's vibes are at once industrial and lush, an accurate reflection of the neighborhood it calls home. The taproom will be open Monday–Thursday 4pm-10pm and Saturdays 4pm-midnight. Stop by and welcome the newest member of Miami's beer family.

