This new Miami gym offers underwater workouts that aren't just for grandmas

By Ryan Pfeffer Posted: Tuesday June 13 2017, 4:09pm

Photograph: Alex Beker

Chances are when you hear the words "water aerobics" you see gray hair. But put aside those preconceived notions for a moment and forget all the flabby geriatric flesh you've seen flapping away in your grandma's community center pool. 

As most South Floridians should know, swimming is a legit workout. It burns calories and can be easier on the joints than other high-risk forms of exercise (cough—looking at you, Crossfit—cough). Well, a new Little Haiti gym, Element Aqua (6200 NE 4th Court), is celebrating its grand opening on June 21, and it's hoping to convince you that underwater workouts are for the young and hip—not just the fake hips.  

The chic, modern gym specializes in "aqua cycling," which is exactly what it sounds like: an underwater spin class. Classes range from 45–55 minutes. Patrons are asked to bring a bathing suit and aquatic shoes, which are available to buy at Element's studio. Private showers are available for a post-workout rinse. 

Other classes include a strength and coordination circuit called "Aqua Power." There is a meditation class and a pre-natal class is coming soon too. Book a session over at Element Aqua's website, elementaqua.com.

Staff writer
By Ryan Pfeffer 29 Posts

Ryan Pfeffer is the associate editor at Time Out Miami, where he covers culture, music and anything else that interests him. Follow him on Twitter at @Ryan_Pfefferoni

For any feedback or for more information email

