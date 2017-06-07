This new Miami man-grooming shop offers mani-pedis for the boys

Men of Miami, admit it: manicures look fun. Pedicures too.

And for far too long we've been forced to shun such luxuries in exchange for more "manly" pursuits, like pretending we know what's wrong with your car and watching sweaty men fight over control of oddly shaped balls.

But now, thanks to some savvy marketing and help from ABC's prime-time lineup, Miami is getting its own man-grooming oasis. Hammer & Nails, an L.A.-based concept first pitched on the show Shark Tank, is coming to the Shops at Midtown Miami (122 Buena Vista Blvd). The grand opening is Thursday, June 15, from 6pm–10pm.

This will be Hammer & Nails' first expansion outside of Los Angeles, and the store plans to offer an array of male grooming services. You can get your hair cut, beard trimmed and feet and hands taken care of with multiple manicure/pedicure options.

Each hand and foot station comes equipped with its own TV and headphones. Libations are dished out to those looking for some extra relaxation. And, yes, women are allowed inside too.

