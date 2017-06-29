This scary map shows all the Miami bicycle crashes that happened last year

While more people are cycling in Miami than ever before, the city still has a long way to go when it comes to bike safety. Yesterday, personal injury law firm Kaire & Heffernan released a report that compiled data from all the bicycle crashes that occurred in Florida from 2012 to 2016.

The information paints a vivid picture of the danger a lot of South Florida cyclists face on a daily basis. One of the more interesting aspects of the report is the interactive map below, which shows where all the 2016 crashes occurred in Miami and the severity of those accidents.

If there is a bright side to the report, it’s that there was an 11 percent decrease in accidents in 2016 compared to 2015. Still, there were more than 900 accidents alone last year.

March 2016 was the most dangerous month of the year, with 107 crashes occurring. About 700 crashes occurred during the day when conditions were clear and dry. Staggeringly, out of the 917 accidents, only 107 cyclists were reported to be wearing helmets.

The report also pinpointed some of Miami’s most dangerous intersections for cyclists. Griffing Boulevard at NE 125th Street in North Miami led the pack with seven injuries. Eighth Street at Ocean Drive and Northeast Sixth Street at Northeast Second Avenue were tied in second place with six injuries.

The news shouldn’t dissuade you from grabbing your bike and hitting the streets. It has never been easier or more fun to be a cyclist in Miami. Still, safety is a clear issue. So don’t leave the helmet at home and ride with caution.

