This week is your last chance to get fabulous at Miami's most iconic drag brunch

A collective wince shot through Miami’s LGBTQ community last April when news broke that the Palace Bar would be forced to shut its doors due to building renovations. For more than 20 years, Palace put on some of the best drag shows in Miami and—perhaps—the entire state of Florida. Specifically, it was the iconic drag brunch, performed right on the sidewalk of Ocean Drive, that put the South Beach venue on the map.

Sadly, July 4th will be the last day of the Palace, at least at its current location. And this Thursday will mark the last performance by one of the biggest stars to emerge from the bar: Latrice Royale.

The Miami native and drag performer gained national fame after appearing on season four of RuPaul's Drag Race. But before that, Royale’s performance skills were honed at the Palace. “It’s always had a special place in my heart,” Royale says. “That’s home for me.”

Royale credits the Palace with pioneering the drag brunch—which is now a trend not only in Miami but also nationwide. “Rain or shine, we were out there,” she says. “It made people feel good. Even if they were just walking by—that few minutes changed their lives in some kind of way. And they always remembered the Palace. They always remembered Miami Beach.”

But don't weep for the Palace just yet. The bar’s owner, Thomas Donall, says he is actively searching for a new location. “We are planning to relocate the Palace Bar,” he says. “We have researched many Miami Beach properties and discussed options with the owners. We have not made any decisions yet. The move is challenging but things happen for a reason. It’s exciting that we have an opportunity to take the Palace to the next level.”

In the meantime, while Donall looks for a new home, you can close out the original one in style with Royale this Thursday, June 29, for his last show at the location.

“I’m bringing all my shiny stuff,” Royale says.“You can expect that it’s going to be a wonderful, entertaining show.”

