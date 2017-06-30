This year’s Overtown Music Festival is a sexy ‘90s throwback

The annual Overtown Music and Arts Festival is back for 2017. And this year might just be its sexiest one yet.

The massive (and, yes, free) block party has a lot to look forward to. There’s the food, dished out by dozens of local vendors. There will also be a barbecue competition this year, which is our favorite type of competition.

And then there’s the music. Produced by Headliner Market Group, this year's lineup includes Grammy-winning, former Voice coach CeeLo Green, R&B veteran and “Last Night” vocalist Keyshia Cole, reggae icons Inner Circle, Latin sensation Tito Puente Jr., R&B duo Ruff Endz and ‘90s darling Monica, who will pull double duty as a host and performer.

Oh, and RL of the group Next will be performing as well. He’s the one behind the glorious anthem of 1997, “Too Close,” a song that probably took you longer to understand than you’d like to admit.

The festival takes place on Saturday, July 15, from 11am–7pm. The main stage will be located on Northwest 10th Street, between Northwest 3rd Avenue and NW 2nd Court. Come hungry and brace for sensuality.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.