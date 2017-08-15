Three days, 100 musicians, free shows—get pumped for Ball & Chain's music festival

For the third year in a row, Ball & Chain is celebrating the anniversary of its original opening with a free three-day music festival. This will mark 82 years since the jazz venue first opened its doors in 1935 (and only three years since brothers Zack and Ben Bush bought and revived the bar, transforming it into one of Little Havana's most popular stops).

Over 100 acts—everything from Latin to funk to DJ sets—will stop by over Labor Day weekend to mark the occasion. The music will begin promptly at noon and go till 3am from Friday, September 1, to Sunday, September 3.

The lineup will be a mash up of just about every act that has performed at Ball & Chain over the last several years: Palo!, Spam Allstars, Aaron Lebos, Electric Piquete, Elastic Bond, DJ Le Spam, Tony Succar and so many more. The sound of the festival will naturally tilt towards Latin, but is sure to offer a diversity of genres along the way. Like every night at the Little Havana club, there will be no cover or drink minimum—only the possibility of a well-deserved line stretching down Calle Ocho.

