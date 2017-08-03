Today will feel hotter than the hottest day in Miami history

Mother Nature has not been kind to us lately. After throwing the literal hottest month in Florida's recorded history our way, she celebrated by dumping seven inches of rain on us in the course of three hours, which caused the city of Miami Beach to temporarily double as one big and not very fun lazy river.

And just in case you were starting to hope that the worst was behind us, here comes another heat advisory from the National Weather Service. The government meteorologists warned this morning that the heat index (that's how hot it actually feels outside) could near 110 degrees. Just to be clear: that's too many degrees—for humans, at least. But, according to Reptiles Magazine, today should provide optimal basking temperatures for the average adult Green Iguana.

8/3/17: #HEATADVISORY in effect for much of #SoFla today, including Naples and Everglades. Heat index values will near 110 degrees! #flwx pic.twitter.com/UZUmfvZ5jx — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) August 3, 2017

But warm blooded creatures are advised to stay inside, hydrate plenty and eat as much ice cream as you want. That last one's not official advice. It just feels appropriate.

