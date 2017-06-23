  • Blog
Want to have brunch with Kevin Hart next week? Oddly—you're in luck.

By Ryan Pfeffer Posted: Friday June 23 2017, 9:45am

Photograph: Shutterstock

The celebrity appearance is certainly no new phenomenon in Miami. But we have to admit, we don't see a whole lot of celebrity brunches. 

Next week is Irie Weekend, the annual four-day celebration hosted by Miami's own DJ Irie and his charity, the Irie Foundation. The event always brings a ton of famous musicians and athletes to Miami—Future, Lil Yachty, T.I. and others are all stopping by this year. And so is Kevin Hart, who will apparently be celebrating a birthday on Sunday and would like to invite you to celebrate with him while eating breakfast foods. 

Kevin Hart's All-Star Birthday Brunch is going down Sunday, July 2, at the River Yacht Club. Right now, tickets cost a mere $50–$75 via eventbrite.com.

It's unclear just how close you'll actually be to Kevin Hart during this brunch. Our guess would be: close enough to see the top of his head yet too far to give him a hug. Either way, as an official Irie Weekend event, this brunch will help benefit the Irie Foundation, which seeks to empower Miami's at-risk youth through a bevy of awesome programs and classes. 

Plus, there will be eggs. Seems like a win-win to us. 

Staff writer
By Ryan Pfeffer 41 Posts

Ryan Pfeffer is the associate editor at Time Out Miami, where he covers culture, music and anything else that interests him. Follow him on Twitter at @Ryan_Pfefferoni

For any feedback or for more information email

