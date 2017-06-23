Want to have brunch with Kevin Hart next week? Oddly—you're in luck.

The celebrity appearance is certainly no new phenomenon in Miami. But we have to admit, we don't see a whole lot of celebrity brunches.

Next week is Irie Weekend, the annual four-day celebration hosted by Miami's own DJ Irie and his charity, the Irie Foundation. The event always brings a ton of famous musicians and athletes to Miami—Future, Lil Yachty, T.I. and others are all stopping by this year. And so is Kevin Hart, who will apparently be celebrating a birthday on Sunday and would like to invite you to celebrate with him while eating breakfast foods.

Kevin Hart's All-Star Birthday Brunch is going down Sunday, July 2, at the River Yacht Club. Right now, tickets cost a mere $50–$75 via eventbrite.com.

It's unclear just how close you'll actually be to Kevin Hart during this brunch. Our guess would be: close enough to see the top of his head yet too far to give him a hug. Either way, as an official Irie Weekend event, this brunch will help benefit the Irie Foundation, which seeks to empower Miami's at-risk youth through a bevy of awesome programs and classes.

Plus, there will be eggs. Seems like a win-win to us.

