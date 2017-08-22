Where to watch the Mayweather-McGregor fight in Miami

At this point, the only way the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight could live up to the hype is if, midway through the seventh round, Khaleesi breaks through the roof of the arena atop her dragon, announces there will be 1,000 more seasons of Game of Thrones and, just before flying off, hacks into all the world's banks and adds $10,000 to everyone's checking accounts. Still, you know you'll be watching. And you might as well watch in style at these Miami venues.

1. FDR at the Delano

Though the Delano’s FDR is officially closed, it’s reopening for one night only to show the fight. A $30 cover charge will get you inside the club, where you can order from a menu of bar bites. An open bar package will run you a little over $200 and if you feel like spending $10,000 in one night, go ahead and buy the total knockout package, which comes with 10 bottles of Dom Pérignon, two bottles of Titos Vodka and one incredibly frustrated financial advisor. Sat Aug 26 at 10pm; $30–10,000.

2. E11even

Both E11even and E11even Rooftop will host viewing parties for the fight. Downstairs, among the debauchery, a 30-foot screen will show the action. If you’re in the mood for a slightly more laid-back atmosphere, take the elevator to the rooftop, where you’ll be able to partake in the dinner and a fight package. For $75 a head, you can get a three-course dinner, a glass of house wine and a prime spot to watch the fight. Aug 26 at 8pm; E11even, $20–$30; E11even rooftop, $30–50.

3. Blackbird Ordinary

This Brickell mainstay recently souped-up its backyard patio (adding air conditioning!) and will be putting it to good use on Saturday. DJs will provide the soundtrack in between rounds and ladies get in free. Sadly, guys will have to shell out $20 at the door, which is still better than being punched in the face for 12 rounds. Aug 26 at 9pm; $20 for guys.

4. River Yacht Club

Do you like big TVs, but wish they were floating on the water instead of hanging from a wall? Good news, amigo, the bougie waterfront Brickell eatery, River Yacht Club, is unleashing its floating LED screen on Saturday. Tickets start at $20 and go up to $3,500, which, though not specified, is a package we assume comes with a guarantee that the winner will beat up your enemies. Aug 26 at 7pm; $20–3,500.

5. Ricky’s South Beach

Ricky’s 155-inch screen will be showing every speck of blood and sweat throughout the fight. There will be no specials specifically for the fight, but the new and delicious Artichoke Pizza will be open in case all that violence is making you, um, hungry? And feel free to take out some of that physical energy on the array of arcade games. Plus, no cover! Aug 26 at 9pm; free.

6. Fado Irish Pub

Brickell’s go-to sports bar expects a packed house for the fight. General admission pre-sale tickets are $30 and Fado is urging attendees to arrive before 10pm for guaranteed entrance. Seating is first-come, first-served and the atmosphere is sure to be electric. Aug 26 at 7:30pm; $30.

7. American Social Brickell

AmSo will have all its small army of TVs turned to Mayweather vs. McGregor (with the sound on, so you can hear every punch). Grab a beer, lounge outside by the river and be thankful you’re not the one being hit. Aug 26 at 8pm; $20–25.

8. Shots Miami

Shots Wynwood, a rambunctious bar that specializes in an array of colorful and sneakily powerful shots, will be playing the fight with full audio in its outdoor space. Bleacher seating will be available for those who aren’t busy twerking. Aug 26 at 10pm; $40–500.

9. Cantina La Veinte

You’ll need to make a reservation if you want to watch the action at this high-end Mexican concept. Bottle service is required as well. You’ll drop some money on this night out, but what you’ll get in return is a more elegant, less bro-tastic (and more delicious) viewing experience. Aug 26 at 6pm; reservation required.

10. Jezebel Bar + Kitchen

The brand new Miami Beach lounge is hosting a watch party. Stop by the chic bar and sip cocktails while chewing on lobster tacos and wings. Table service is available, or you can just slide up to the bar and catch the action. Aug 26 at 6pm; free.

11. Batch Gastropub

This college-friendly Brickell pub will no doubt be packed. That’s probably why it’s urging folks who buy tickets to show up before 10pm for guaranteed entry. Once inside, head to the glowing center bar for specials on Grey Goose, Jim Bean and fist bumps with your bros. Aug 26 at 8:30pm; $25–$200.

12. Miami movie theaters

As part of a nationwide promotion, select movie theaters will be showing the fight across the country. Three theaters are participating in Miami: South Beach 18 on Lincoln Road (1120 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach), Sunset Place 24 (5701 Sunset Dr #300, South Miami) and UA Falls 12 (9000 SW 136th St). Sat Aug 26 at 9pm; $42.80.

13. Bitter Truth

This midtown bar is going to be a great place to watch the fight. Not only can you grab some of the bar’s seriously delicious cocktails while you watch, but maybe you can convince your friend to buy a VIP couch package so you can be comfortable the whole night. Aug 26 9pm; $15–650.

