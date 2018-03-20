Alex Rodriguez is opening up a massive new gym in Coral Gables

A huge new branch of TruFusion, a national gym with a dozen locations around the country, is coming to Coral Gables thanks for our very own Alex Rodriguez.

The MLB veteran, a TruFusion investor and now a franchisee, will open up the new 11,000-square-foot fitness center on April 1. It will be located at 301 Giralda Avenue, right next door to eateries Tap 42 and Cafe Demetrio, which should ensure you have plenty of calories to burn off during one of TruFusion’s 240 classes per week. Exercise options range from modern favorites like yoga, barre, Pilates, bootcamp, boxing, cycling, aerial, kettlebell and battle ropes. There is also apparently something called an “R-rated Down ‘N’ Dirty Bootcamp.” According to a press release, it will include “some fun bump-and-grind layered in.”

Members can also enjoy a café with wraps, salads and shakes as well as spacious, modern locker rooms. TruFusion offers a special rate to get started: $30 for the first 30 days. After that, membership starts at $149 per month.

Plus, there is always the possibility that accompanies every Rodriguez project: J-Lo might be there.

