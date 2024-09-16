Catch a sex-themed comedy night, take a class on erotic intelligence and more in Miami Beach this September

It’s Sexual Health Awareness Month—aka Sextember at The Standard Spa, Miami Beach. Throughout September, the adults-only hotel is offering a frisky, sex-positive series of events encouraging guests to spice up their self-care and sexual wellness.

Was that hook-up a little stale? Want to push some boundaries but don’t know how ask for it? Fall in Miami gets us feeling tingly and warmed up for cuffing season, so don’t be shy. These seriously pleasurable workshops break away from taboo and encourage open dialogue with professional sex therapists, interactive game nights, Shibari drawings and more.

Fostering an inclusive, safe environment, The Standard Spa invites guests to shed their shame, give in to carnal curiosities and manifest desire. All of these events are exclusively for adults ages 21 and up and require reservations. Keep reading for more info on upcoming programming this month.

Wet & Wild, Comedy Night

Wednesday, September 18

What’s sexier than laughing? Both memorable and pleasurable Rabbit Hole World has just enough steam for all things spicy and everything nice. Fall down the Rabbit Hole and celebrate all forms of self-expression and sensuality with South Florida’s host, Abby Ballin. The New Yorker turned South Floridian blends observational humor with autobiographical storytelling. From cheeky takes on dating and sultry burlesque to provocative spoken word, these acts aren’t something to miss. The dress code is cocktail chic. 7pm; $12.50–$35

Secrets to Sensational Intimacy

Friday, September 20

Sex and Intimacy Coach Ally Jewel invites you to get secure with your sensuality. Through a consent-based environment, participants will intensify their sexual satisfaction and erotic intelligence, revel in the art of arousal and master how to touch and communicate authentically. Take ownership of the sexually liberated individual you are through Jewel’s Erotic Blueprint. Includes indoor baths afterward. 7pm; $75

Dive In Movie: Cruel Intentions

Thursday, September 26

Outdoor screening of Cruel Intentions poolside? Yes, please! Free public admission starts at 7:30pm with a two-drink minimum. Food and drinks are available for purchase with seating first-come, first-served. 8:30pm; free

Sextology: Couple’s Compatibility Astrology

Star-crossed lovers or cosmic lovers? Don’t let it fall by chance. Get the details on your partner’s birth chart, you know you want to, and get clarity on where you blend easily or where challenges might lay. See how the stars lay out the blueprint between you and your intergalactic love affair. By appointment only; $385