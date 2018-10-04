Check out this vegan taco spot that just opened in Wynwood

Today, October 4, 2018, belongs to the taco. This is because it is national taco day but also because, well, doesn’t every day belong to the taco?

So let us celebrate with a bit of breaking taco news: Charly's Vegan Tacos has officially opened its doors in Wynwood. As the name implies, Charly’s specials in plant-based, vegan tacos. The restaurant got its start as a food truck in Tulum, Mexico and the Wynwood location is its first one in the U.S.

The menu should look normal enough to the non-vegan taco lover. Pick from starters like elote, a guacamole with mango, nachos and more. Grab a kale or cobb salad if you fancy. Once you’re ready to move on to the tacos, your options include al pastor with grilled mushrooms, a soy-based chorizo y queso, smoked portobello, a chicharrón prensado with “porkless cracklings” and more.

Curious yet? We sure are. And if you, too, simply need to see these alleged “porkless cracklings” at once you can find Charly’s in Wynwood, right next to Gramps, at 172 NW 24th Street. The shop is open Tuesday through Sunday from 5:30pm to “late.” Happy taco day!

