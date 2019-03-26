Five can’t-miss events during Miami Beach Gay Pride 2019

Miami Beach Gay Pride week didn’t become official until 2009, but the celebration has become one of the year’s most anticipated events in the last decade. This year Miami Beach Gay Pride is as big as ever with seven days full of activities, parties and plenty to see and do both on and off Miami Beach. Here are a few of our personal highlights (the parade, obviously) to add to your Pride week itinerary. We’ll see you there, right?

1. Pride Kick-Off Party

Start Pride the right way with a party at Basement. The trendy Mid-Beach spot welcomes Pride-goers from near and far for a night of dancing, bowling and ice skating. The night’s international rotation of DJs includes Anne Louise, De Felipe, DJ Theresa and more.

2. Pride Lights the Night

Kicking off Pride for the third year in a row, buildings throughout Miami are illuminated in rainbow colors as a tribute to victims of the Pulse shooting. Join organizers on Lincoln Road and watch them flip the switch on the iconic parking garage, Miami Beach City Hall and more buildings throughout the city.

3. PAMM Pride Night

Pride week invades PAMM’s waterfront terrace for a night of performances, installations and music from local favorites. Expect drag courtesy of Miss Toto, King Femme, Missy Meyakie LePaige and Kat Wilderness. Miami bass duo Basside performs the music and the film Happy Birthday, Marsha! will be playing on a loop in PAMM’s auditorium in memory of the Stonewall Riots’ 50th anniversary.

4. Beach Party Festival Village

HQ for all things Pride, the tented village includes two stages for the week’s surprise lineup of drag entertainers, DJs (like DJ TonYYnoT and Alex Infiniti) and other performers (like Emily Estefan). Inside you’ll also find the Pridelines Youth District and Safe Zone—and the femme-focused Garden of Eve women’s tent. Basically: just head here for a good time.

5. Miami Beach Gay Pride Parade

The most famous part of the whole week begins with opening remarks from one of this year’s grand marshals, local Detective Juan F. Sanchez, before a caravan of bright and beautiful floats (expect more than 70 of them) travel ten blocks down Ocean Drive. It all wraps up at after sunset with a spectacular fireworks display over Lummus Park.

