Look at this marvelous cat cafe that just opened in South Beach

Cats basically run Miami. The furry little dudes are everywhere you look. You probably have two sitting on top of your car right now, judging your dog in the window.

Maybe you’re not a cat person. It’s fine. You’re wrong—but it’s fine. However, if you happen to be on the right side of history and believe—as the ancient and wise Egyptians did—that cats are graceful creatures deserving of our constant worship, then you’ll probably like the new Cat Café (1423 Washington Ave) that opened its doors in South Beach today.

A cat cafe is not a new concept (hedgehog cafes are even a thing in Japan) but Miami doesn’t have a plethora of places combining caffeine and cats—until now.

The Cat Café is pretty straightforward. Part of the store is devoted to the café, where guests can order coffee and tea as well as menu items such as açaí bowls, avocado toast, salads, doughnuts, cookies and more. The cats are separated by a plexiglass wall. A donation of $12 to $15 is asked of patrons who wish to step into the cat section for some cuddle time. The good news is that if you do—and you will—fall in love with a particular feline, all animals are up for adoption.

So whether you’re in the mood for a strong cup of coffee or a furry lifelong companion who is nocturnal and will hide in your underwear drawer and scare the bejesus out of you twice a week, the Cat Café is the place to go.

