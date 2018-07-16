Miami will host two huge international soccer matches this month

The World Cup, sadly, is over. And perhaps now you are wondering what to do with the newly contracted soccer fever coursing its way through your veins. Well, Miami, good news. Four of the biggest soccer clubs in the world will be playing in Miami this month.

On Saturday, July 28, FC Bayern Munich will play Manchester City at Hard Rock Stadium. Three days later, on July 31, the English giants Manchester United will go head-to-head with Spain’s Real Madrid, bringing some of the best players in the world to Miami (but sadly not Ronaldo thanks to a recent trade). It’s all part of the sixth-annual International Champions Cup, which will see 18 teams play matches in the United States, Europe and Singapore. But Miami no doubt has some of the sexiest matches to look forward to with these four teams.

If you can’t make it to the matches, stop by Wynwood’s House of Soccer celebration on July 27. The free party—taking place at Mana Wynwood—will feature music, food and a five-on-five soccer match with FC Bayern alumni such as Lothar Matthäus, who—we’ve been assured—is, in fact, a famous former player and not a line of power tools. Cut us some slack. We’ve only had soccer fever for, like, four weeks.

Find tickets to the big games here.

