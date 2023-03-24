There’s a new mini Sadelle’s diner hiding in the Design Distrct

In case you missed it, luxury streetwear brand Kith opened its new Design District outpost last month, along with Miami’s second Kith Treats, the sleek ice cream and cereal bar with a cult following.

Located across the street from each other, the shops share an obvious connection, signaled by their softly geometric storefronts and minimalist logos emblazoned in backlit neon. And then there’s Sadelle’s at Kith.

Photograph: Courtesy Sadelle's at Kith

Curvy and sensuous, decked out in marble, velvet and brass, this 40-seat, vintage diner-inspired nook is distinctly a Major Food Group creation—though to get here, you must first cross the threshold past Kith’s alluring wall of coveted kicks.

Open daily for brunch, Miami’s second Sadelle’s (the first opened in Coconut Grove in 2021) is another, smaller offshoot of Major Food Group’s buzzy New York brunch destination. The menu here is correspondingly petite, though it features everything one might want for a casual meal between shopping—including bloody marys.

Photograph: Courtesy Sadelle's at Kith

Sprawl out at a banquette or take your seat at the large marble bar to enjoy Sadelle’s brunch classics like bagels, sliced-to-order salmon, chopped salads and blueberry pancakes. Or try the one three new deli-style sandwiches exclusive to Sadelle’s at Kitch, named for MFG co-founder Mario Carbone and Kith founder Ronnie Fieg’s kids.

This location marks the first U.S.-based restaurant-in-shop partnership between Kith and Major Food Group, the first being a Sadelle’s at Kith in Paris’ historic Pershing Hall Hotel. To mark the occasion, they’ve collaborated on a fresh batch of co-branded merch including pocket tees, sweatshirts and caps.

Photograph: Courtesy Sadelle's at Kith

Sadelle’s at Kith is located inside Kith Design District, at 69 NE 41st Street. Brunch and lunch are served Monday through Saturday from 11 am to 6:30pm and Sunday from 11am to 5:30pm.