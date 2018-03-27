This Miami movie theater will allow dogs for a special Isle of Dogs screening

One of the more enjoyable parts about Wes Anderson’s new movie, Isle of Dogs, has been the trend of theaters allowing special entry for our four-legged friends at showings around the country. Good boys and girls have crashed screenings from Edinburgh to New York.

And when the highly-anticipated film comes to Miami’s O Cinema Wynwood on April 8, your furry best friend will be welcome as well. On Sunday, April 8, the 2:30pm showing (and only the 2:30pm showing) will be open to well-behaved dogs who wish to show some support for their stop-motion doppelgängers.

If you just can’t wait to see Isle of Dogs, it premieres in Miami on April 6. O Cinema Wynwood will host three showings that day, though none of them are canine-friendly. But Sunday promises to be a delightfully furry affair with special treats and unlimited belly-rubs for your scruffy lil’ pals, who we have no doubt will conduct themselves with an elegance and poise well above the average Miami moviegoer. Grab your tickets here. O Cinema will also be launching a Wes Anderson retrospective starting this Friday in anticipation of the premiere.

Oh, and there will not be a butt-sniffing intermission so please plan accordingly!

