Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
'Harmonious' Debuts Oct. 1 at EPCOT
Photograph: Kent Phillips, Courtesy Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World will debut two new firework shows for its 50th anniversary

Things are almost back to normal at the most magical place on Earth

By Megan duBois
Advertising

After a year of being deprived of the special kind of magic that is Disney World fireworks, the theme parks are introducing two new shows this fall—just in time for the park’s 50th anniversary. 

The celebration begins October 1, and the resort-wide party is set to last a whopping 18 months and feature fun new attractions, destination-worthy new dishes and (drum roll, please) two brand-new firework shows at Magic Kingdom and EPCOT. 

At Magic Kingdom Park, the new ’Disney Enchantment’ show will light up the night with dazzling colors around Cinderella Castle and down Main Street, USA. The show will feature an all-new soundtrack, lighting, fireworks and projections—not just on the castle itself, but all the way down Main Street, too. 

Disney Enchantment fireworks show concept
Artist concept courtesy Disney

Meanwhile, when the lights go down around World Showcase Lagoon at EPCOT, Mickey fans will be in awe of the highly anticipated new show, ’Harmonious.’ The fireworks display will be one of the largest ever presented at a Disney park, combining Disney music with pyrotechnics, actual moving fountains, and fantastic lighting. For the ’Harmonious’ soundtrack, classic Disney songs have been reinterpreted and re-recorded in more than a dozen languages by a group of 240 different artists from around the world. 

Can’t wait that long for some Disney magic? Disney World is currently open for business, and starting July 1, both Magic Kingdom Park and EPCOT will bring back their fireworks shows with the same nighttime spectaculars that were being shown before lockdown: ’Happily Ever After’ and ’EPCOT Forever,’ respectively. 

All you have to do is pack up your Mickey ears and head to Orlando. 

Share the story

More on Reopening

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

        Site map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.