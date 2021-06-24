Things are almost back to normal at the most magical place on Earth

After a year of being deprived of the special kind of magic that is Disney World fireworks, the theme parks are introducing two new shows this fall—just in time for the park’s 50th anniversary.

The celebration begins October 1, and the resort-wide party is set to last a whopping 18 months and feature fun new attractions, destination-worthy new dishes and (drum roll, please) two brand-new firework shows at Magic Kingdom and EPCOT.

At Magic Kingdom Park, the new ’Disney Enchantment’ show will light up the night with dazzling colors around Cinderella Castle and down Main Street, USA. The show will feature an all-new soundtrack, lighting, fireworks and projections—not just on the castle itself, but all the way down Main Street, too.

Artist concept courtesy Disney

Meanwhile, when the lights go down around World Showcase Lagoon at EPCOT, Mickey fans will be in awe of the highly anticipated new show, ’Harmonious.’ The fireworks display will be one of the largest ever presented at a Disney park, combining Disney music with pyrotechnics, actual moving fountains, and fantastic lighting. For the ’Harmonious’ soundtrack, classic Disney songs have been reinterpreted and re-recorded in more than a dozen languages by a group of 240 different artists from around the world.

Can’t wait that long for some Disney magic? Disney World is currently open for business, and starting July 1, both Magic Kingdom Park and EPCOT will bring back their fireworks shows with the same nighttime spectaculars that were being shown before lockdown: ’Happily Ever After’ and ’EPCOT Forever,’ respectively.

All you have to do is pack up your Mickey ears and head to Orlando.