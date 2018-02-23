Want free Heat tickets? Buy this hot sauce.

Have you had a chance to see D-Wade back in a Heat jersey yet? If you haven't, you might want to take a trip down to the hot sauce aisle in Publix because a new promotion is making it very easy to grab Miami Heat tickets and stock your pantry at the same time.

It's all thanks to Tabañero Hot Sauce, a brand that has just been named the official hot sauce of the Miami Heat, which is apparently an honor that exists. There's more good news. As part of a promotion, any fan who buys a bottle of Tabañero at either Publix or tabanero.com is entitled to a free Heat ticket. You can receive one free ticket per bottle purchased and there is a limit of five per customer.

Other than that, it's pretty straightforward: just go to heatsweeps.com/tabanero and upload a photo or scan of your receipt to claim your ticket. It's a pretty sweet deal considering you can snag a bottle for just $5.99. Take that, Sriracha!

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.