Want free Heat tickets? Buy this hot sauce.

By Ryan Pfeffer Posted: Friday February 23 2018, 9:09am

Photograph: Courtesy Tabañero

Have you had a chance to see D-Wade back in a Heat jersey yet? If you haven't, you might want to take a trip down to the hot sauce aisle in Publix because a new promotion is making it very easy to grab Miami Heat tickets and stock your pantry at the same time.

It's all thanks to Tabañero Hot Sauce, a brand that has just been named the official hot sauce of the Miami Heat, which is apparently an honor that exists. There's more good news. As part of a promotion, any fan who buys a bottle of Tabañero at either Publix or tabanero.com is entitled to a free Heat ticket. You can receive one free ticket per bottle purchased and there is a limit of five per customer. 

Other than that, it's pretty straightforward: just go to heatsweeps.com/tabanero and upload a photo or scan of your receipt to claim your ticket. It's a pretty sweet deal considering you can snag a bottle for just $5.99. Take that, Sriracha! 

 

Staff writer
By Ryan Pfeffer 219 Posts

Ryan Pfeffer is the associate editor at Time Out Miami, where he covers culture, music and anything else that interests him. Follow him on Twitter at @Ryan_Pfefferoni

