Where to celebrate Oktoberfest 2018 in Miami

You may not think of strong German culture when you think of Miami and, well, you’d be pretty much right. However, that does not stop this fine city from celebrating the German tradition of Oktoberfest like the beer-loving folks that we are. Plus, Miami does actually have slices of authentic Bavarian-ness if you know where to look. So brush up on your German, pick one of these parties and stumble your way through a polka song. No one’s going to judge in the 305.

Coral Gables Oktoberfest

This free party invades Coral Gables from September 27–30 and then again from October 4–7. Expect free admission for both weekends as well as rivers of beer, German snacks and plenty of Miamians doing their best to dance to German music. Sep 27–30; Oct 4–7; free. 60 Merrick Way, Coral Gables.

Miami Beach Botanical Garden Oktoberfest

This tropical Miami Beach green space is getting a biergarten makeover for Oktoberfest. South Florida breweries like Wynwood Brewing and Funky Buddha will be pouring the beer, which will pair just wonderfully with the menu of bratwurst, pretzels and other fall-centric snacks. Oct 5 at 7pm; $45.

The Butcher Shop

Wynwood’s German-style beer garden celebrates Oktoberfest with an entire month’s worth of specials, starting on September 28 and running through October 14. Stop by to grab a Bavarian sausage platter ($13), jumbo pretzels ($10), veal schnitzel ($20) or an apple strudel ($8). Grab a liter of the beer of the day for $12 and tag a Jägermeister shot onto any beer purchase for an extra $5.

The Abbey Oktoberfest

A round of applause for the Abbey, who is celebrating its 23rd Oktoberfest over on South Beach this year. That’s one hell of a run. And you can expect all the usual Abbey goods at this year’s shindig: $6 beer (which, trust us, is a good deal in that location), shot specials and complimentary German bites. Oh, and no cover either. Oct 7 at 1pm; free.

Oktoberfest at the German American Social Club

You’ll probably find no more authentic taste of Oktoberfest than at Miami’s own German American Social Club. If you’re interested in more than just beer—stuff like, you know, culture—then pop by this celebration. But don’t get us wrong—there will be plenty of beer too. Oct 6 at noon; $1.

Wharftoberfest

The buzzing waterfront Wharf is getting in on the Oktoberfest action with its own party. And there will be plenty more than just a few bros in lederhosen. Wharftoberfest will feature live polka, German beer and food—plus all the Miami River views that have made this place a day drinking destination. Oct 13 at noon; free.

