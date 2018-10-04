Wyclef Jean and Eric Andre will be hosting voter registration rallies in Miami

Hey, you. Have you registered to vote yet? Have you? Hey…have you?

If not, don’t worry! There’s still time (you have until October 9!) before the upcoming midterm elections (happening on November 6!) and registering is very easy. And, this Friday, it’s also going to be very fun because there are not one but two separate voter registration rallies happening around Miami with celebrity guests.

Over at Gramps, Eric André, the anarchist comedy king himself (and South Florida native), will be hosting a voter registration rally and variety show. Will it be weird? You bet! Male nudity? It’s possible! You can grab a ticket for $10 over at ticketfly.com now and 100 percent of the show’s proceeds will go to Get Out the Vote organizations.

The second voter registration rally is happening over at our favorite Upper Eastside cocktail lounge, the Anderson. Friday’s rally will be hosted by Savannah Buffett and feature a DJ set by Fugees alum Wyclef Jean. Plus, the Anderson is offering a special Jameson punch cocktail (for free) to anyone who registers to vote on Friday or Saturday from 5pm to 10pm.

If you’re still not registered to vote by Monday, we need to have a talk. A serious talk.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.