Dia de los Muertos at Time Out Market Miami

Time Out Market Miami closes out this spooky season with a full weekend of Dia de los Muertos-themed food specials, nightly DJ sets (Fri–Mon), shareable punch bowls (Sat, Sun), and face painting and pumpkin decorating for the kiddos (Sun). The all-day specials mean you can pop in anytime, whether you’re out trick-or-treating on Lincoln Road, pre-gaming your epic Halloween at LIV or nursing a particularly scary hangover.