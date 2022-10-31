Time Out Market Miami closes out this spooky season with a full weekend of Dia de los Muertos-themed food specials, nightly DJ sets (Fri–Mon), shareable punch bowls (Sat, Sun), and face painting and pumpkin decorating for the kiddos (Sun). The all-day specials mean you can pop in anytime, whether you’re out trick-or-treating on Lincoln Road, pre-gaming your epic Halloween at LIV or nursing a particularly scary hangover.
Dia de los Muertos at Time Out Market Miami
- Event website:
- www.timeout.com/miami/time-out-market
- Address:
- Time Out Market Miami
- 1601 Drexel Ave
- Miami
- 33139
- Cross street:
- at 16th St
- Transport:
- Bus 103, 120, 150; City of Miami Beach Trolley - SoBe Loop