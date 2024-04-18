Miami
Timeout

Felice West Palm Beach

  • Restaurants
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Photograph: Courtesy Felice
Felice is a charming modern trattoria with Tuscan-inspired dishes, impeccable service and an outdoor terrace surrounded by banyans.

Nestled in the heart of downtown West Palm Beach (with roots in NYC), Felice is a modern, Tuscan-inspired gem with a sleek, warm interior and outdoor terrace ideal for brunch or dinner surrounded by leafy banyan trees.

We began our brunch with cocktails—I sipped the "Amalfi," a refreshing spritz made with limoncello, Campari, orange bitters and Prosecco, while my partner opted for a classic Bloody. Drinks were accompanied by a slab of fresh, EVOO-soaked focaccia and soothing jazz tunes in the background.

During weekend brunch (Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 4pm), expect a well-rounded menu with staples like an omelet with market fresh greens or brioche French toast, alongside homey Italian dishes such as the Uova Al Forno, a heartier breakfast that combines baked eggs with sweet Italian sausage, porcini mushrooms, buffalo mozz and a generous drizzle of truffle oil.

Aside from weekend brunch, Felice also offers daily lunch from 11am to 4pm, dinner Sunday through Monday from 5 to 9pm and daily happy hour from 4 to 7pm.

Written by Tarah Freyman

Details

Address:
366 S Rosemary Ave
West Palm Beach
33401
Contact:
View Website
561-421-6036
Price:
$$$
