Miami
Timeout

Free Gospel Sundays 15th Anniversary Celebration

  • Things to do, Performances
  • Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Omni
Adrienne Arsht Center
Photography: Courtesy Adrienne Arsht Center
Who doesn't feel a wave of exhuberance and emotion listening to a gospel choir? If you didn't know, the Adrienne Arsht Center hosts Free Gospel Sundays throughout the year and the show taking place on Februrary 25th will be one to sing about. The theme of this performance is Music From the Bottom to celebrate 15 years of bringing soul to Miami.The show will be curated and performed by local artists paying homage to music originating in Miami. Admission is free, however, first-access passes are required and will be available starting February 7.

Ashley Brozic
Written by
Ashley Brozic

Details

Event website:
www.timeout.com/miami/things-to-do/adrienne-arsht-center-for-the-performing-arts
Address:
Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts
1300 Biscayne Blvd
Downtown
Miami
33132
Cross street:
between NE 13th and 14th Sts
Transport:
Bus 3, 16, 32, 36, 48, 62, 95, A, C, K, M, S, T
Price:
Free with pass
Opening hours:
5pm

Dates and times

