Time Out says

Who doesn't feel a wave of exhuberance and emotion listening to a gospel choir? If you didn't know, the Adrienne Arsht Center hosts Free Gospel Sundays throughout the year and the show taking place on Februrary 25th will be one to sing about. The theme of this performance is Music From the Bottom to celebrate 15 years of bringing soul to Miami.The show will be curated and performed by local artists paying homage to music originating in Miami. Admission is free, however, first-access passes are required and will be available starting February 7.