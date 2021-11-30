If closing out the year with a fantastic meal is your ideal New Year’s Eve, be sure to snag tickets to Time Out Market Miami’s end-of-the-year, glow-themed bash. The South Beach hot spot for all things food and drink hosts a festive celebration, featuring DJ-spun tunes, glow-in-the-dark favors, and champagne and drink specials. Plus, your ticket includes a Time Out Market card to use on any of the eateries—from sushi to pizza to tacos to stone crabs. Go ahead and treat yourself on the last night of the year.