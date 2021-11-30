Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right Florida icon-chevron-right Miami icon-chevron-right New Year’s Eve at Time Out Market Miami

Things to do Time Out Market Miami , South Beach Friday December 31 2021
If closing out the year with a fantastic meal is your ideal New Year’s Eve, be sure to snag tickets to Time Out Market Miami’s end-of-the-year, glow-themed bash. The South Beach hot spot for all things food and drink hosts a festive celebration, featuring DJ-spun tunes, glow-in-the-dark favors, and champagne and drink specials. Plus, your ticket includes a Time Out Market card to use on any of the eateries—from sushi to pizza to tacos to stone crabs. Go ahead and treat yourself on the last night of the year. 

Venue name: Time Out Market Miami
Venue phone: 786-753-5388
Address: 1601 Drexel Ave
Miami
33139
Cross street: at 16th St
Transport: Bus 103, 120, 150; City of Miami Beach Trolley - SoBe Loop

